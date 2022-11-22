NJPW Presents CMLL Fantastica Mania 2015 - Day 6

Not Available

The Fantasticamania 2015 event was a series of six professional wrestling events in Japan, co-produced by the Japanese promotion New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) and the Mexican promotion Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) and took place between January 13 and 19, 2015. The 2015 shows were the fifth time that NJPW and CMLL have co-promoted shows in Japan under the Fantasticamania name. The 2015 event featured six shows in total, one more than the Fantasticamania 2014 series, and the most shows of any year to date. The 2015 show was the first time the joint show will be held in Takamatsu and Kyoto while it had previously held shows in both Tokyo and Osaka.