NJPW Sakura Genesis 2021

New Japan Pro Wrestling will be making its return to Ryogoku Sumo Hall on April 4th, 2021 for Sakura Genesis, an event that was once an annual fixture of the New Japan calendar. Due to both their trip to the US in 2019 and the Coronavirus Pandemic in 2020, this will be the first time in three years that this event will take place. As the beloved cherry blossoms fall at roughly 5 centimeters per second outside of the Sumo Hall, inside of it will be one of the most controversial shows in New Japan’s history as the first-ever IWGP World Heavyweight Championship defense will take place in the main event as Will Ospreay challenges Kota Ibushi.