New Japan Showdown[3] was a two-day professional wrestling event promoted by New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW). The event took place on November 9, 2019 at the San Jose Civic in San Jose, California and on November 11, 2019 at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles, California. The San Jose show was broadcast live on NJPW World, while the Los Angeles show will be later available to on-demand viewing.