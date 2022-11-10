NJPW Southern Showdown In Melbourne

Not Available

The show will be headlined by a tag team match, with Kazuchika Okada & Hiroshi Tanahashi facing Jay White & Bad Luck Fale. As was announced at Dominion, new IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay will defend his title against Robbie Eagles in Melbourne. Ospreay, who won this year's Best of the Super Juniors tournament, defeated Dragon Lee to win the IWGP Junior Heavyweight title at Dominion. Ospreay then went to the English commentary table and said that he wanted his first defence to be against Eagles. IWGP Tag Team Champions Guerrillas of Destiny will face Juice Robinson & Mikey Nicholls in a non-title match in Melbourne, and Rocky Romero is taking on El Phantasmo in a Best of the Super Juniors rematch