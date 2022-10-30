NJPW Strong Style 42nd Anniversary Show

Not Available

42 years ago, Antonio Inoki founded New Japan Pro Wrestling, looking to cultivate his own idea of wrestling. This idea gave birth to strong style. Since then NJPW has become the #1 puroresu promotion in Japan. To celebrate NJPW’s 42nd birthday, a special non-title champion vs. champion match has been made between the IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada and the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Kota Ibushi. Which division’s champion will reign supreme? Who will gain momentum heading into the New Japan Cup on the 15th?