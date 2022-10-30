Not Available

NJPW Strong Style 42nd Anniversary Show

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    42 years ago, Antonio Inoki founded New Japan Pro Wrestling, looking to cultivate his own idea of wrestling. This idea gave birth to strong style. Since then NJPW has become the #1 puroresu promotion in Japan. To celebrate NJPW’s 42nd birthday, a special non-title champion vs. champion match has been made between the IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada and the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Kota Ibushi. Which division’s champion will reign supreme? Who will gain momentum heading into the New Japan Cup on the 15th?

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images