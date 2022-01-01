NJPW Summer Struggle In Jingu

Not Available

Summer Struggle In Jingu was a professional wrestling event promoted by New Japan Pro-Wrestling. The event took place on August 29, 2020, in Tokyo, Japan at Meiji Jingu Stadium. On March 1, 2020, NJPW suspended all future live events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On June 26, 2020, NJPW announced the Summer Struggle tour and that the culmination of the Summer Struggle tour would take place in Meiji Jingu Stadium, the first NJPW event inside the stadium since 1999 with last event being Jingu Climax.