NJPW The New Beginning in Osaka

Not Available

The New Beginning is an annual professional wrestling event promoted by New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW). The event has been held since 2011 as a pay-per-view (PPV). Since 2013, viewers outside of Japan have also been able to view the event as an internet pay-per-view (iPPV). The event is held in February, the month following NJPW's biggest annual event, the January 4 Dome Show, usually the culmination point of major storylines. As the name of the event suggests, it marks the beginning of a new year for the promotion.