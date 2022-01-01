NJPW The New Beginning in Osaka 2016

Not Available

The New Beginning in Osaka 2016 is an upcoming professional wrestling event promoted by New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW). The event is scheduled to take place on February 11, 2016, in Osaka, Osaka, at the Edion Arena Osaka. The event will feature nine matches, four of which will be contested for championships. In the main event, Kazuchika Okada will defend the IWGP Heavyweight Championship against Hirooki Goto. The New Beginning in Osaka will be the eighth event under the New Beginning name and the third under the New Beginning in Osaka name.