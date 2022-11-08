NJPW The New Beginning In Sapporo 2018 - Night 2

Not Available

The New Beginning in Sapporo (2018) was a professional wrestling event promoted by New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW). The event took place on January 27 and 28, 2018, in Sapporo, Hokkaido, at the Hokkaido Prefectural Sports Center. The first night of the event featured nine matches, two of which were contested for championships, while the second night featured two championship matches out of nine matches overall. In the main event of the first night, Minoru Suzuki faced Hiroshi Tanahashi to challenge for the IWGP Intercontinental Champion, and on the second night Jay White faced Kenny Omega to challenge for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion. This was the thirteenth event under the New Beginning name and the second to take place in Sapporo.