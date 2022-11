Not Available

NJPW announced the full card for the final World Tag League event on December 9. The main event will feature IWGP Tag Team Champions Guerrillas of Destiny vs. EVIL and SANADA to determine the winner of this year's World Tag League. Hirooki Goto will defend the NEVER Openweight Championship against Kota Ibushi, while Taichi will take on Will Ospreay to determine the number one contender for whoever wins between Goto and Ibushi.