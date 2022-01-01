NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 10

Not Available

Wrestle Kingdom 10 in Tokyo Dome was a professional wrestling event promoted by New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW). The event took place on January 4, 2016, in Tokyo, Japan, at the Tokyo Dome. It was the 25th January 4 Dome Show, which is NJPW's biggest annual event and has been called "the largest wrestling show in the world outside of the United States". The event featured ten matches and was main evented by Kazuchika Okada defending the IWGP Heavyweight Championship against Hiroshi Tanahashi.