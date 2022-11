Not Available

Wrestle Kingdom 12 in Tokyo Dome is a professional wrestling event promoted by New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW). The event will take place on January 4, 2018, in Tokyo, Japan, at the Tokyo Dome. The event will be headlined by Kazuchika Okada defending the IWGP Heavyweight Championship against Tetsuya Naito. The semi-main event will be Kenny Omega defending the IWGP United States Championship against Chris Jericho.