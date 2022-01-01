NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 8

Not Available

Wrestle Kingdom 8 in Tokyo Dome was announced on January 23, 2013, as taking place on January 4, 2014, at the Tokyo Dome. Wrestle Kingdom 8 in Tokyo Dome will be the twenty-third January 4 Dome Show held by New Japan Pro Wrestling. The event will feature ten matches, six of which are contested for championships. For the first time in twenty years, the NWA World Heavyweight Championship will be defended during the event with NWA representative Rob Conway defending against Satoshi Kojima. The event will be headlined by a double main event; Shinsuke Nakamura defending the IWGP Intercontinental Championship against Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kazuchika Okada defending the IWGP Heavyweight Championship against the winner of the 2013 G1 Climax, Tetsuya Naito. A fan vote decided the order in which the two matches take place during the event; the Heavyweight Championship match will go on first and the Intercontinental Championship match will be the final match of the event.