NJPW Wrestling Dontaku 2016

Wrestling Dontaku 2016 is an upcoming professional wrestling pay-per-view (PPV) promoted by New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW). The event is scheduled to take place on May 3, 2016, in Fukuoka, Fukuoka at Fukuoka Kokusai Center and will feature ten matches, five of which will be contested for championships. The show will be headlined by Tetsuya Naito making his first defense of the IWGP Heavyweight Championship against Tomohiro Ishii. It will be the thirteenth event under the Wrestling Dontaku name.