NKOTBSB: Live at the O2 Arena

Two of the biggest boy bands in pop, New Kids On The Block & Backstreet Boys, brought their NKOTBSB Tour to the UK on April 28, 2012. The April 29th live show at the world-famous O2 Arena featuring two of the biggest pop bands of the last 20 years, New Kids on the Block and The Backstreet Boys, has also set a milestone. The show was broadcast all over the world via live stream. NKOTBSB first shocked and delighted fans when they took the stage together for a medley at the sold out NKOTB Radio City Music Hall show. The two groups wowed audiences again in their first joint televised performance at the American Music Awards almost a year ago in November 2010 and have toured consistently through 2011 since coming together.