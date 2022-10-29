NMB48 Geinin! The Movie Returns Sotsugyo! Owarai Seishun Girls!

Not Available

Namba Girls' School is one of the top private girls' school in Kansai. An adolescent comedy is stirred up by the members of the school Comedy Club, Sayaka, Miyuki, Nana, Mayu, Riho and Shu! The manzai (Traditional Japanese stand-up comedy) double-act Nana and Miyuki who won the Jury's Special Award in the previous Manzai Competition, lose in the preliminary round. The other members completely lose heart, threatening the club's disbandment, at that moment a mysterious beauty girl Fuko joins the Club. No one knows that she is an earthbound spirit (A type of Japanese Ghost which can not leave a certain area). To make Fuko's only one wish come true, the broken up members of the club unite as one again! Will the Comedy Club make Fuko's wish come true!?