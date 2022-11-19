Not Available

NMFC 2007 Season Highlights

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Written off at the start of the season, the Kangaroos of 2007 showed all the classic Shinboner spirit of old. Mid-season they established themselves as one of the toughest units in the AFL. There would be some record-breaking performances from Glenn Archer in his final season and a year to remember for All-Australian Brent Harvey. The year also saw some emergence from some fine young Kangaroos. Join us as we have a look back on a year that provided so many highlights for so many Kangaroo fans.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images