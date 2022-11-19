NMFC 2007 Season Highlights

Not Available

Written off at the start of the season, the Kangaroos of 2007 showed all the classic Shinboner spirit of old. Mid-season they established themselves as one of the toughest units in the AFL. There would be some record-breaking performances from Glenn Archer in his final season and a year to remember for All-Australian Brent Harvey. The year also saw some emergence from some fine young Kangaroos. Join us as we have a look back on a year that provided so many highlights for so many Kangaroo fans.