The turnings of this satirical story are accentuated by the comments of the Director and the Author. Éva is in love with Zoli. She expects to live a wild and modern life by his side, not the boredom of a petite-bourgeois household. On a drunken morning, Zoli writes a poem. The poem is published in a morning paper and divides readers. Because of the poem the young man is dismissed it from his work, and his landlord kicks him out from the apartment.