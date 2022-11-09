No. 1 Mr. Perfect

Not Available

Vicky (Prabhas) believes that one should be oneself in a relationship and one shouldn’t change one's orientation for the sake of the partner. Vicky and Priya (Kajal Agarwal) are childhood friends and they like each other. Their parents want to marry them off. But Vicky feels that Priya is a not choice for him as she is willing to sacrifice all her comforts for him. Meanwhile, Vicky meets Maggy who has the same taste and lifestyle orientation. Both of them fall in love. The rest of the story is all about how Vicky realises that adjustment is the essence of any blissful relationship.