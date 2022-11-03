Not Available

No. 1 Snehatheeram Banglore North

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Vijay Bhaskar (Mammootty), a well-off builder who lived separated from his wife & who tried to keep his kids Sudhi & Anu away from her, gets into a predicament when a stranger, Hema (Priya Raman), forcibly dons the role of the kids' mother, while they were in Bangalore for a short stay. The kids who had always been on the search for their mom, assumes Hema to be her & doesn't let go, forcing Vijay to play along. Vijay enters into a pact with Hema to continue the act till their stay was over.

Cast

MammoottyVijayabhaskar
Priya RamanMaya
SukumariSchool principal
ThilakanVijayabhaskars's father
InnocentKuriakkos
Kaviyoor PonnammaVijayabhaskar's mother

