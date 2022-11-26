No. 1 Villa

Not Available

In order to avoid the disaster, the young mother Yu Ting took her daughter Maodou and lived in the villa. It used to be a corrupt official club. It used to be brilliant. The hostess Mei Lan is a cook who is good at soup. She has multiple personalities and is mysterious. The other amount of ghost charm, together with Mei Lan, step by step approaching the mother and daughter. The rumored case of boiled girls has to be reproduced again! Someone wants to cook the girl edamame into a pot of soup! Who is the murderer? Who will come to save? Huge mystery is in the nickname villa! But justice will eventually defeat evil thoughts!