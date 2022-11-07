No 66 Madura Bus

Not Available

No. 66 Madhura Bus is a 2012 Malayalam road movie. The film is directed by M. A. Nishad and stars Pasupathy, Padmapriya, Shwetha Menon, Mallika, Makarand Deshpande, Thilakan and Jagathy Sreekumar in pivotal roles.[1] The screenplay is by noted author K. V. Anil. A journey of love and revenge, the film's story unfolds amidst the travel of an interstate bus.The film is directed by M A Nishad, who has earlier directed 'Pakal', 'Nagaram', 'Aayudham', 'Vairam' and quite recently 'Best of Luck'. 'No.66 Madhura Bus' is scripted by K V Anil, and has a stellar star cast that has such names as Pasupathy, Makarand Deshpande, Swetha Menon, Padmapriya Mallika and Rekha in it. And what's more; there is Thilakan, Jagathy, Jagadeesh, Ashokan, Kalpana, Seema G Nair Mahima and Kalinga Sasi, who would offer support to the leading cast. M Jayachandran would compose the musical score of the film and the lyrics will be penned by Vayalar Sharathchandra Verma & Rajiv Alunkal.