No andaba muerto, estaba de parranda

Juan Pablo, upon learning that he was going to die, thought to steal the mafia and spend every penny in Europe with Javier, his only friend. Thus, these humble employees embark on an expensive and fun journey, with the complicity of Monica their co-worker. Rumba, clandestine fights and a hitman who pursues them, will make them live all kinds of adventures in this crazy trip. What you never imagine is that they would have to answer for the money spent since Juan was not dead, but was partying!