Set in the exotic terrain of the Yucatan Peninsula, NO BAD DAYS is an action/adventure film that manifests all the qualities that make for an entertaining and captivating film. The fast-pace style makes for a surprise at every turn, while the charisma and chemistry of the main characters create a romantic subplot. The story begins when evil tomb-raiders rob precious Mayan artifacts and soon face their most difficult opponent an unpredictable, rugged, ex-military operative who discovers his true self after ending 5 years in hiding. Our hero finds himself being chased through jungles, spying in underground waterways, and falling in love with an attractive, yet stubborn American woman searching for her missing mother, an archeologist who was in the wrong place at the wrong time. This gripping, action-packed, humorous tale peaks in one of the most unique and alluring tropical locations in the world, leading the two heroes on a crusade against evil forces even greater than they anticipated.