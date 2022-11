Not Available

Young adults are missing in Orlando. Gone, vanished, just as they embark on their lives with all their hopes and dreams. Police have no hard evidence; a parent's worse nightmare! The latest to disappear is Todd Blackridge, the only son of a wealthy land developer. Is Todd another victim of a sadistic killer who takes pleasure in tormenting his victims? Is there no justice in the world? What would you do if your child has gone missing?