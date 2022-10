2014

NO CAMERAS ALLOWED is a documentary that follows James Marcus Haney’s journey of breaking into music festivals and inserting himself into the world of some of the biggest names in the industry - Mumford & Sons, Jay-Z, and Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros. But Marcus isn’t your average “festie” kid. He’s a guy with a love of photography and filmmaking and a deep passion that drives him to do nearly anything to see his favorite bands perform.