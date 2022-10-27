No Candies from Heaven

Not Available

In today’s Ethiopia of 85 million citizens, each year thousands of children end up in orphanages, handed over by parents who are unable to raise them or found abandoned even a few days after they are born. The film records daily life behind the walls of one of these institutions, in which a hard-working staff of nannies, nurses and volunteers take care of about fifty children aged from a few months to twelve years. Filmed in cinema-verite style and based on observation, it explores the complex fabric of the diverse, transient community that lives isolated in this home away from home.