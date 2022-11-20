Not Available

In conjunction with the 2nd anniversary of the Day Offcampaign, UNIFEM Film Series is proud to present No Day Off (2006) by Eric Khoo, a 45-minute short film chronicling four years in the life of Siti, a domestic worker in Singapore. Each year, thousands of women like Siti uproot themselves from their homes and families in impoverished villages in Java and Sumatra. They head for Singapore where they live the life of a foreign domestic worker, scrubbing, cooking and looking after children, the sick and the elderly. Their wages go towards making life more comfortable and less bleak for their own families back home.