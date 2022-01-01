Not Available

No Distance Left to Run is a documentary film about the British rock band Blur, released in cinemas on 19 January 2010. Following the band during their 2009 reunion and tour, the film also includes unseen archive footage and interviews. It was released on DVD on 15 February 2010 region free and the recording of the 2009 Hyde Park concert is included on a second disc. It aired on BBC2 on 14 March 2010. It is the band's second documentary video, following Starshaped seventeen years before in 1993.