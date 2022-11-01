Not Available

Francesca is a young pediatrician, traumatized by the loss of a child through crib death. When the family moves to a new home in the country, supposedly to help her recover from the experience, she begins seeing completely inexplicable things. The house in which they now live seems to hide terrible secrets. Both the cellar and the attic are locked and barred to the family - and it is from both of these places that Francesca receives nocturnal visits that are slowly driving her mad.