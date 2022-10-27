Not Available

Kishen is a newspaper baron married to Kaajal, a housewife who suspects her husband of having numerous non-existent affairs. Pooja is the believing wife of ever-philandering globe-trotting businessman Prem. Kishen and Prem are thick pals. Sanjana falls in love with Prem's loyal photographer Sunny and they get engaged. Kishen gets tired of his jealous wife and tries to have an affair with Bobby, a call girl. Due to circumstances, Bobby is introduced as the wife of Kishen during Sanjana's wedding, and as Sunny's wife to Kaajal. It becomes a bundle of confusions when all three couples meet.