No Gender! The Queer Life of an Intersex Manga Artist

Up to the age 30, Sho Arai lived as a woman, but was found to be an intersex after chromosome testing. Sho now regards S as being neither a man nor a woman, and creates essay manga based on the changes S's body has undergone. Sho has been dispatching messages on how to live to young readers who are also suffering with regard to their gender identity. Sho lives with S's assistant, Koh, a young gay man. They met 10 years ago at a vocational school where S teaches manga. Koh has himself debuted as a manga artist and come out publicly as a gay. When Sho reveals the inner state of S's mind on camera, their relationship moves in an unexpected direction.