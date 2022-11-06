No Greater Glory

Adapted from The Paul Street Boys, an autobiographical novel by Ferenc Molnar, GLORY is an unusually sensitive evocation of the pain of youth and the senselessness of war. Frail Nemecsek, a lonely boy who yearns to belong, worships Boka, the self-sufficent, charismatic leader of a well-organized gang, decked out in uniforms and sporting their own flag. The perennial outsider sees his chance to win a respected place in Butler's army when their flag is stolen and war breaks out with another gang.
|Jimmy Butler
|Boka
|Jackie Searl
|Gereb
|Frankie Darro
|Feri Ats
|Donald Haines
|Csonakos
|Ralph Morgan
|Father
|Julius Molnar
|Henry Pasztor
