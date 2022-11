Not Available

“The No Guitar Blues” follows young Fausto Sanchez on his weekend-long quest to earn enough money to buy a guitar. The manner in which he obtains the money, however, forces Fausto to deal with feelings of guilt. Through this experience, Fausto reaches the conclusion that no goal, no matter how important, is worth sacrificing honesty. Directed by Gary Templeton. Produced by Susan Osborn. Based on a story from “Baseball in April” by Gary Soto.