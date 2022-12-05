No Harm Done

Not Available

A quintessential Australian comedy set in Australia in 2017 after Australia finally said "YES" to legalising same-sex marriages that tells the story of Paul and Chris, two 20 year old lifelong friends who are in love and are trying to come out to the world. With their football playing backgrounds and their old school parents this is difficult. Through a miscommunication, Paul's mother Sharon takes control and starts planning her son's wedding, unaware that he is gay and that she is planning the boy's wedding!