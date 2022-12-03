No Hiding Here

Not Available

When Sam, a beloved small-town drama teacher, accidentally plays gay porn over the biggest school event of the year, he is forced into hiding with the event's guest and featured artist, Caleb, a closeted big city celebrity. Off to a rough start, the two are propelled out of their 'normal lives' for an unpredictable weekend at the teachers' house, hiding from their problems, from themselves, and from an outraged community on the hunt for answers to the tantalizing scandal - all this while pushing each other past their comfort zones with the humorous help of a close friend and a Motley Crew of naughty but nice students. But who or what will catch up with the unlikely pair first?