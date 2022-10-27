1989

No Holds Barred

  • Action
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 1st, 1989

Studio

New Line Cinema

Rip is the World Wrestling Federation champion who is faithful to his fans and the network he wrestles for. Brell, the new head of the World Television Network, wants Rip to wrestle for his network. Rip refuses and goes back to his normal life. Still looking for a way to raise ratings, Brell initiates a show called "The Battle of the Tough Guys", a violent brawling competition. A mysterious man, Zeus, wins the competition. This gets Brell to use him as an angle to get at Rip.

Cast

Tommy ListerZeus
Joan SeveranceSamantha Moore
Kurt FullerBrell
David PaymerUnger
Jesse VenturaHimself - Commentator #1
Gene OkerlundCommentator #2

Images