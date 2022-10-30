No Ideas But in Things

Not Available

"Don’t ask me what I mean, ask me what I’ve made" – inspired by this motto, this documentary accompanies the American composer Alvin Lucier (*1931) on concert travels to The Hague (Netherlands) and Zug (Switzerland). The authors invite Lucier to explain and comment on his œuvre – from his early live electronics performances (Music for Solo Performer, 1965, and Bird and Person Dyning, 1975) up to the premiere of his ensemble piece Panorama 2 in 2011. One of Lucier’s key works, I Am Sitting in a Room (1969), is introduced as a central structuring device in the film.