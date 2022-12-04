No-Input Pixels

Not Available

"While designing and testing a video feedback rig, I noticed the system started creating repetitive patterns without any input from me. Under certain settings, the system demonstrates emergent behaviors where related gestures form, collapse, and reconfigure themselves. Over time, these same gestures rotate through different combinations of primary and secondary digital colors, with the collapses becoming longer and more intricate. The sound is a sonification of the video based on digital extension of optical soundtrack idea." (A.D.)