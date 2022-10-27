Not Available

His new adventure takes Zanardi to one of the most famous endurance races in the world: The 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps. He shares the cockpit of the BMW GT race car with two of the fastest men in the sport: Ex-Formula 1 driver Timo Glock and touring-car champ Bruno Spengler. They form nothing less than an all-star team of race-track pioneers, going beyond limits and limitations. Never before has a handicapped driver competed in a 24 hour race on this level with able-bodied drivers. The documentary covers the whole story: From their first get-together at BMW headquarters in Munich until the lights turn green in Belgium and the Iron Man with plastic legs limps into his racing car, changing seat and steering wheel with his teammate. But for Alex Zanardi, even after the marathon race, his mission is not over. Only four days later, he is eager to defend his white jersey at the Handcycle World Championship in Switzerland - an outrageous challenge, even for the man with no limits.