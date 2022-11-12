Not Available

No Love Lost opens on an abandoned factory, or industrial space. Blood on the concrete floor and the sound of violence off-screen. The back of a blonde torso flicks in and out of view, smacking down methodically. Neither the sound heard nor the body shown can be attached to a gender, and the viewer is even unsure which limbs belong to which bodies. There are long pauses where the screen goes dark and only the sounds of grunts and impact can be heard. A fight scene without the fight: just sounds, flickering images of limbs and hair.