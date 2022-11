Not Available

NTSC/Region 0. Double DVD release from the modern Progressive/Electronic duo. Disc One contains No-Man's complete Bush Hall live performance with 5.1 and stereo options. Disc Two features Returning, a 90 minute career-spanning documentary including previously unseen footage, photos and images, and in-depth interviews with every member of No-Man past and present including Tim Bowness, Steven Wilson, Ben Coleman and Chris Maitland. K-Scope.