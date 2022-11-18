No matarás

Not Available

Antonio Guerra is an unemployed Spanish immigrant in the USA. His brother and mother in Spain haven't heard about him for many years or even receive a letter. But one day, his brother receives a letter from him, telling that things are going well. But the reality is other. Antonio is passing a hard time in New Yor City, suffering the Years of Depression as many out of workers. One day, Antonio meets a nice Cuban seller, who invites him to eat at his poor house. The seller advices Antonio to visit a man, who has contacts and could help him to find a job. Nevertheless, Antonio is send with the leader of a group of gangsters, dedicated to the illegal traffic of alcohol. Antonio is offered a work of dealer, but he won't do anything out of the law.