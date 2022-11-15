No me digas Solterona

Not Available

"Do not tell me Solterona" presents Patricia, a 35-year-old woman, an inveterate romantic, but who, on the verge of getting married, discovers that Alonso, her lifelong boyfriend, has been unfaithful to her with Bethlehem, a beautiful 22-year-old girl . In this way Patricia returns to the terrible ranks of the single in base three, living the nightmare of a loving duel that she will try to overcome on a daily basis with the help of her friends. And all this while her mother puts pressure on her by reminding her daily that she is going to pass the train.