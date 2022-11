Not Available

Some people never quit. Take Mark Inglis for example. Mark is a double amputee. He lost his legs through frostbite after being trapped for two weeks near the summit of New Zealand's highest mountain, Mount Cook, in 1982. Twenty years later he returned to the mountain that robbed him of his legs, to finish the climb begun two decades before. This classic documentary traces Mark's story from the time of his rescue, his hospitalization and double amputation.