No Mercy

  • Crime
  • Thriller
  • Action

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Cinema Service

Forensic pathologist Kang (Seol Kyeong-gu) is assigned to examine the dismembered corpse of a female murder victim. Detective Min (Han Hye-jin) points to a fanatic environmentalist, Lee Sung-ho (Ryoo Seung-beom), as the primary suspect. But when Kang’s daughter is kidnapped, a manipulative game begins between Kang and Lee, who holds secrets about the homicide case.

Cast

Sol Kyung-GuKang Min-ho
Park Sang-wookPark Pyung-sik
Nam Kyung-eub
Han Hye-jinMin Seo-young
Ryoo Seung-Bum
Sung Ji-Ru

Images