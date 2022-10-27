Not Available

Forensic pathologist Kang (Seol Kyeong-gu) is assigned to examine the dismembered corpse of a female murder victim. Detective Min (Han Hye-jin) points to a fanatic environmentalist, Lee Sung-ho (Ryoo Seung-beom), as the primary suspect. But when Kang’s daughter is kidnapped, a manipulative game begins between Kang and Lee, who holds secrets about the homicide case.