No Mercy For Mankind

In a dystopian future where men are slowly going extinct, the result of a population control experiment gone wrong, the female species now sits on top of the food chain. Having formed Femme Gangs, led by the ruthless Contessa (Monique Alexander), women roam the country hunting for stray men, selling them to the highest bidder. Hannah (Madison Ivy), Contessa’s right hand, secretly yearns for a better future, searching for a solution that will reverse the curse that has plagued mankind. After a chance encounter with Detective Quinn (Danny D), Hannah might finally get her chance to change humanity’s fate.