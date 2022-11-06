No More Easy Life

Mariko is living the life of a typical Japanese college student in the 70's, spending far more of her time balancing boyfriends and part-time jobs than on her schoolwork. She finds herself torn between a former boyfriend who's the tough, insensitive-but-sexy, type, and a new acquaintance who's more sensitive to her feelings, but who still acts childishly selfish at times. Will she choose one of them, or decide to go her own way?
|Eiji Okuda
|Hashimoto
|Leo Morimoto
|Tsuneo
|Juzo Itami
|Takamizawa - Landlord
|Sakura Kamo
|Tokiko
|Akemi Negishi
|Mariko,s mother
|Kaori Momoi
|Mariko
View Full Cast >