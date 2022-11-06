Not Available

No More Easy Life

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Mariko is living the life of a typical Japanese college student in the 70's, spending far more of her time balancing boyfriends and part-time jobs than on her schoolwork. She finds herself torn between a former boyfriend who's the tough, insensitive-but-sexy, type, and a new acquaintance who's more sensitive to her feelings, but who still acts childishly selfish at times. Will she choose one of them, or decide to go her own way?

Cast

Eiji OkudaHashimoto
Leo MorimotoTsuneo
Juzo ItamiTakamizawa - Landlord
Sakura KamoTokiko
Akemi NegishiMariko,s mother
Kaori MomoiMariko

