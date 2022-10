Not Available

t's been said that a man is only as faithful as his options allow him to be. This seems to be the case for Myron who has more than his fair share of pretty, smart, funny and seductive women following behind him. When he finally meets "The One," his horrible reputation with the ladies precedes him and takes on a life of its own, and there is nothing he or his friends can do about it. When true love calls though, there is no denying it.