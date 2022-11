Not Available

No More Heroes 1.5 is a motion comic bridging the gap between both installments of the No More Heroes video game series. It was released on October 21, 2010 bundled with the Hopper's Edition of No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle in Japan. No More Heroes 1.5 was written by SUDA51 and was reportedly kept secret from even most Grasshopper Manufacture employees during production.